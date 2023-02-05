Modern Kitchen Ideas to Spruce Up Your Home

Give Your Kitchen a Facelift. Of all the rooms in your home, your kitchen might get more use than any…

Give Your Kitchen a Facelift.

Of all the rooms in your home, your kitchen might get more use than any other. So if you’re going to renovate your interior, it pays to focus on ways you can make your kitchen more functional and attractive. Here are some modern kitchen design ideas to consider.

White cabinetry

White cabinets offer the benefit of a crisp and clean look. They also play nicely with different countertop surfaces and flooring options. Rotem Eylor, founder and CEO of Republic Floors, says, “Most people choose white kitchens, which is the most natural color. In that case, you can easily use any color on the floor to complement it.”

Hardwood flooring

Hardwood flooring might seem risky in a kitchen setting. But installing it allows you to have uniform flooring on your main level. Plus, hardwood can complement kitchen counters and cabinets nicely. “The trend of homeowners wanting hardwood floors in kitchens is growing exceptionally, despite risks of water damage,” says Manny Angelo Varas, president at home design and construction firm MV Group USA.

Large center islands

The kitchen is evolving to become a gathering spot as much as a food prep spot. And so large center islands are still a popular design choice. They can also serve as a nice focal point.

Two-toned cabinets

Gone are the days where single-color cabinets dominate. According to Eylor, “There is a strong trend now toward contemporary European-style kitchens, often being designed with two color tones.” For example, you might see a kitchen where the upper cabinets feature one color and the lower ones feature another.

Attractive appliances

Appliances play a big role in kitchen design, but these days, homeowners want their appliances to offer aesthetic value as well as function. Stainless steel tends to be a popular choice, as it fits nicely into most design concepts. “Appliances have definitely shifted from being just a functional part of the kitchen to being a big part of the design,” Eylor explains.

Natural light

Overhead lighting is commonly seen in kitchens. But introducing natural light is just as important. This can be done by installing a skylight or even adding windows.

Contrasting wood tones

Wood is still a popular choice for kitchen cabinetry. But that doesn’t mean renovators can’t get creative with it. Jessica Sommer, vice president of Wedgewood Homes & Maverick Design, says, “We are seeing a reintroduction of warmer medium and darker wood tones that are used in contrast with soft pale woods that have been trending. This combination creates a more complex, richer palette.”

More built-ins

If you use your kitchen often, you may be invested in conserving space, which means you don’t want a microwave monopolizing precious countertop real estate. Many modern kitchens have features like microwaves built in so they aren’t an eyesore.

Black cabinet interiors

Focusing on the inside of your cabinets is just as important as focusing on the outside. “A newer trend we have also seen in high-end kitchens is black cabinet interiors versus white or wood finishes,” says Sommer. “The black interior gives an ultra-luxe look which hides dirt, wear and stains better than white or light-colored counterparts.”

Whites with bright accents

Although white kitchens are popular these days, too much white can be uninspiring. That’s why you’ll often see bold, bright accents incorporated into a white kitchen, like gold cabinet hardware.

Wooden accents

Many homeowners love the look of natural wood. If you’re not so keen on hardwood flooring in your kitchen, you can introduce wood via other design elements, like wall panels or wooden beams. You can also frame kitchen windows with wood.

Bold backsplashes

Backsplashes can breathe life into a kitchen whose color scheme might otherwise be a bit muted. You can play around with different colors and tiles; the latter can also add some nice texture.

Granite and marble countertops

Jeremy Betsalel Medioni, founder and CEO at home design platform WeVisu, says you can never go wrong with granite or marble countertops. Lighter-colored granite or marble in particular will generally match nicely against different cabinet and flooring options.

Smart appliances

Many homes today are equipped with smart technology, so why shouldn’t your kitchen have the same? Barry Schneider, executive director at European Kitchen Center, says, “Many new kitchen appliances, such as refrigerators, ovens and dishwashers, come with internet connectivity and touchscreen controls. This lets you remotely monitor and control your devices.”

Integrated sinks

Your kitchen sink doesn’t just have to be a home for dirty dishes waiting to be washed. It can also be an eye-catching feature. “The biggest trend in sink styles and something we are doing in almost every home we are currently working on (is) integrated sinks,” says Varas. “This is the process of taking whatever sink the owner selects and cladding it with natural stone or quartzite, making it look as though the sink is carved from the natural material.”

Mixing and matching countertop materials

There’s no rule stating that countertops have to be uniform, and these days, more homeowners are mixing things up. “Mixing and matching different materials, like stainless steel, glass and concrete, can add texture and visual interest to your kitchen,” says Schneider.

Organization features

Keeping a kitchen free of clutter can help it look more attractive, and many designers are incorporating organization features to make life easier for homeowners. “Drawer organizers and under-shelf baskets make reaching and organizing items in your kitchen easier,” explains Schneider.

Pantries with retractable doors

A pantry door jutting out into your kitchen can mess with its flow. That’s why retractable doors are becoming a popular option for pantries. Schneider says, “Pantries with retractable doors, also known as reentering doors, give you easy access to storage space while keeping items out of sight. These pantries often host a range of small appliances like toasters, blenders and small microwaves.”

Sleek overhead lighting

Although natural light is a desired kitchen feature, it’s not available once the sun goes down. That’s why it’s important to incorporate sleek overhead lighting — fixtures that illuminate without being intrusive. “Good lighting is essential in any kitchen,” Schneider says, “and can create a welcoming atmosphere while making tasks like cooking and food prep more manageable and safer.”

Design walls

You’ll often find accent walls in dining rooms and bedrooms. But there’s a place for them in kitchens, too. “Design wall features behind stoves are currently popular,” says Varas. “We like to use different materials and textures to provide contrast, like handcrafted Moroccan tiles in a feature wall.”

Earthy cabinet colors

White isn’t the only cabinet color worth considering for a kitchen remodel. Teri Simone, head of design and marketing at Nieu Cabinet Doors, says, “A great way to give a kitchen a modern style is to paint or reface cabinetry in a more contemporary color that aligns with current trends. Deep jewel tones and soft earth tones with grey under hues are becoming popular for cabinetry and décor alike, such as stony blues and mossy greens.”

Accent rugs

Accent rugs can protect kitchen flooring while adding an element of texture and contrast. Plus, you can switch them out to give your kitchen a refresh whenever you want.

Integrated cabinet hardware

Some people prefer eye-catching cabinet hardware. But that’s not your only option. “Integrated cabinet hardware is most popular now,” says Varas. “Eliminating handles and utilizing hidden, integrated pulls within the cabinets provides the clean look you see in ultra-luxury residences.”

Glass lighting

Glass lighting can turn a kitchen into a work of art. Plus, glass can reflect countertops and backsplashes nicely. A blown glass pendant light can also be a nice focal point in your kitchen.

Breakfast nooks

Kitchens should be as welcoming as they are functional. That’s why many homeowners want carved-out spaces for sitting and sipping coffee. Some of these can double as work-from-home spaces for those who don’t have room for a separate home office.

