Mister Car Wash: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $17.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The car wash operator posted revenue of $214.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $214.7 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $112.9 million, or 34 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $876.5 million.

Mister Car Wash expects full-year earnings to be 30 cents to 35 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $925 million to $960 million.

