MFA Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 48 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $142.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $55.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $231.6 million, or $2.56 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $223.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFA

