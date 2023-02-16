Mercer International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Mercer International Inc. (MERC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Mercer International Inc. (MERC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $20 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share.

The pulp company posted revenue of $583.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $247 million, or $3.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.28 billion.

