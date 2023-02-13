Live Radio
Medpace: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 13, 2023, 5:09 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $68.7 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $2.12 per share.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services posted revenue of $394.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $245.4 million, or $7.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.46 billion.

Medpace expects full-year earnings to be $7.53 to $8.14 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.69 billion to $1.75 billion.

_____

