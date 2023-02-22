McGrath: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 22, 2023, 4:31 PM

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $39.6 million.

The Livermore, California-based company said it had net income of $1.62 per share.

The business-to-business rental company posted revenue of $210.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $115.1 million, or $4.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $733.8 million.

McGrath expects full-year revenue in the range of $780 million to $810 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGRC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

