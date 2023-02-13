MCAT Study Tips for Nontraditional Students

The Medical College Admission Test, or MCAT, is one of the most difficult and stressful exams that a medical school…

The Medical College Admission Test, or MCAT, is one of the most difficult and stressful exams that a medical school applicant has to take, and the score can have a significant influence on acceptance to — or rejection from — med school.

Most applicants have spent several years preparing for the exam by taking science courses that cover subjects commonly tested on it. However, for the applicant who has been out of school for some time, the exam can be especially challenging due to the length of time between the last time the test-taker took core sciences courses or the test.

Some applicants have had other careers or did not focus their studies on the core sciences. As if the MCAT were not challenging enough, these nontraditional applicants should take special considerations when preparing for the test.

Here are some tips for those that may be changing careers to medicine or have been out of school for some time:

— Begin preparing early.

— Create a study plan.

— Consider completing a postbaccalaureate program.

— Get help.

Begin Preparing Early

Students applying to medical school must strategically plan their application, including the preparation for and timing of the MCAT. This is even more important for a nontraditional student who may be juggling other commitments, such as a career or family.

Having ample time to prepare and plan for the exam will not only decrease the stress associated with taking it, but will also allow for adjustments to be made to the study schedule, if necessary. The key to scoring well is identifying a plan of action and allowing ample to time to prepare accordingly.

Create a Study Plan

Nontraditional students, and all MCAT takers, should develop a study plan and stick to it as best as possible. This may include a prep class, daily study routine, self-study plan or tutoring.

Take a practice test early on to identify which section or sections of the exam you will need to focus more on, and develop a strategy for getting to your target score. If you know what you need to work on, you can formulate a plan of action.

A student who is far removed from college science coursework may need enhanced review of subjects tested on the MCAT, and assessing this will allow for a more targeted approach to preparation.

Consider Completing a Postbaccalaureate Program

Although you may have taken the requisite science courses in the past, you may have forgotten a significant amount of information or even lost the skills set for effective test-taking.

Studying and preparing for exams is a skill that is learned and tested throughout an individual’s education, and just like any skills that aren’t practiced, they can be lost over time. A postbaccalaureate program, or even just completing some science courses, can be a great way to boost knowledge of important tested concepts and rebuild effective studying techniques.

Get Help

Remember, the path to becoming a doctor is long and difficult. It is important to remember that you are not the first person on this path and will not be the last. If you are struggling with your prep or having difficulty improving your score, don’t walk away or give up.

Instead, consider reaching out to a friend, mentor, relative or adviser who can keep you motivated. Being out of school and taking a test as big as the MCAT can seem like a monumental task, and unlike the applicants with classmates and a college support system, it can seem like an isolating experience.

However, it is important to seek help and guidance when in doubt, and having encouragement from others will help you push forward and score well on the MCAT.

