Maxar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $109 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $1.47 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The satellite company posted revenue of $326 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $440.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $150 million, or $2.03 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.61 billion.

