Mattel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $16.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $393.9 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.43 billion.

Mattel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share.

