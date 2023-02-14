Materialise: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — Materialise NV (MTLS) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $4.9 million,…

LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — Materialise NV (MTLS) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $4.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Levuen, Belgium-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The 3D printing software and medical and industrial products company posted revenue of $66.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.4 million, or 4 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $242.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTLS

