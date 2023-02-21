Matador: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $253.8 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $253.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $707.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $651.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.21 billion, or $10.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.06 billion.

