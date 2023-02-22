Masonite: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Masonite International Corp. (DOOR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $31.1…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Masonite International Corp. (DOOR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $31.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.72 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The door maker for the housing industry posted revenue of $676 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $651.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $214.2 million, or $9.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.89 billion.

Masonite expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.25 to $8.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOOR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.