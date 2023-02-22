Marriott: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $88 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.74 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.85 per share.

The timeshare company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $391 million, or $8.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.66 billion.

Marriott expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.75 to $11.54 per share.

