Manulife: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.39 billion. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.39 billion.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 65 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $11.34 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.61 billion, or $2.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.19 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.