Mallinckrodt: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Mallinckrodt: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 28, 2023, 7:37 AM

DUBLIN 15, Ireland (AP) — Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $249.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin 15, Ireland-based company said it had a loss of $18.94. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.07 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $489.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

