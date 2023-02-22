Magnite: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $36.4 million,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $36.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The digital ad exchange operator posted revenue of $175.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $130.3 million, or 98 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $577.1 million.

