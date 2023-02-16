Magnachip: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3 million. The Luxembourg-based…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3 million.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The chip products maker posted revenue of $61 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8 million, or 18 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $337.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Magnachip said it expects revenue in the range of $55 million to $59 million.

