Madrigal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) on Thursday reported a loss of $85.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $4.98 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.41 per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $295.4 million, or $17.23 per share.

