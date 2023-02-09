Live Radio
Madison Square Garden Entertainment: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 9, 2023, 7:37 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $67.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.95. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.25 per share.

The company posted revenue of $642.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $616.4 million.

