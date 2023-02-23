Lundin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 23, 2023, 5:17 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $145.6 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $811.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $426.9 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.04 billion.

