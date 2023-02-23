LKQ: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $194 million. On a per-share…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $194 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.15 billion, or $4.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.79 billion.

LKQ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.20 per share.

