LiveRamp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The data-services company posted revenue of $158.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, LiveRamp said it expects revenue in the range of $147 million to $152 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $595 million to $600 million.

