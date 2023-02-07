Linde: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — Linde plc (LIN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.33…

WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — Linde plc (LIN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.33 billion.

The West Woking, Britain-based company said it had profit of $2.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.91 per share.

The gas supplier posted revenue of $7.9 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.15 billion, or $8.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Linde expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.05 to $3.15.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.15 to $13.55 per share.

