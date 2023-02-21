Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Lincoln Electric: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Lincoln Electric: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 21, 2023, 7:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $109.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.94 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The manufacturer of specialized welding products and other equipment posted revenue of $930.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $927.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $472.2 million, or $8.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.76 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LECO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up