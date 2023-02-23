Laureate Education: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $39.2 million. The Miami-based…

The Miami-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 22 cents per share.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $346.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $69.6 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.24 billion.

