Kosmos Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $114.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $563.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $226.6 million, or 48 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.3 billion.

