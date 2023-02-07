KKR Real Estate: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $20.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 18 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $51.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.1 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $185.9 million.

