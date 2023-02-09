Kimco Realty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability…

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Jericho, New York, said it had funds from operations of $234.9 million, or 38 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 39 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $56.1 million, or 9 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $439.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $435.2 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $976.4 million, or $1.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

Kimco Realty expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.53 to $1.57 per share.

