Keysight: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $260 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Rosa, California-based company said it had net income of $1.45. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $2.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The electronic measurement technology company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Keysight expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.91 to $1.97.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

