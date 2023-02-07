Kentucky First Federal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $374,000.

On a per-share basis, the Hazard, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $3.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KFFB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KFFB

