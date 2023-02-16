Kelly Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $900,000,…

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $900,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $62.5 million, or $1.64 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $4.97 billion.

