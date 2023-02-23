Live Radio
Kaiser: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 23, 2023, 5:06 AM

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $26 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $1.66 per share.

The aluminum products company posted revenue of $776 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $29.6 million, or $1.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.43 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KALU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KALU

