JBT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $37.5 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The food processing and transportation services company posted revenue of $599.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $598.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $130.7 million, or $4.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, JBT expects its per-share earnings to range from 65 cents to 75 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.50 per share.

