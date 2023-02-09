ITT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $115.2 million. The…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $115.2 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The supplier of parts and services to a wide variety of industries posted revenue of $774.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $766.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $367 million, or $4.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.99 billion.

ITT expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.95 per share.

