IStar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IStar Financial Inc. (STAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $80.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 92 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $30.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $421.3 million, or $4.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $158.1 million.

