Iridium: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Thursday reported a loss of $808,000 in…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Thursday reported a loss of $808,000 in its fourth quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $193.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.9 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $8.7 million, or 7 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $721 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRDM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRDM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.