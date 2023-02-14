IPG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OXFORD, Mass. (AP) — OXFORD, Mass. (AP) — IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $92.9…

OXFORD, Mass. (AP) — OXFORD, Mass. (AP) — IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $92.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Oxford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.91.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The high-powered laser maker posted revenue of $333.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $109.9 million, or $2.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, IPG said it expects revenue in the range of $310 million to $340 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $357.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPGP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPGP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.