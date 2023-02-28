Iovance Biotherapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $105.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Carlos, California-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 64 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $395.9 million, or $2.49 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IOVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IOVA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.