Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $52 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.06 per share.

The drug discovery and development company posted revenue of $152 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $270 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $587 million.

