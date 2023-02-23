Intuit: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.20 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software posted revenue of $3.04 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Intuit expects its per-share earnings to range from $8.42 to $8.49. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.86.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.59 to $13.89 per share, with revenue ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.25 billion.

