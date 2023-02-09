Interpublic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $297.2…

NEW YORK (AP) — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $297.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.02 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $2.99 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.55 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $938 million, or $2.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.45 billion.

