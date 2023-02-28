Interface: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its fourth…

ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $335.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.6 million, or 33 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Interface said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $305 million.

