Inspire: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Golden Valley, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 10 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 54 cents per share.

The maker of devices for treating obstructive sleep apnea posted revenue of $137.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $44.9 million, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $407.9 million.

Inspire expects full-year revenue in the range of $560 million to $570 million.

