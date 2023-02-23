Insmed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Insmed Inc. (INSM) on Thursday reported a loss of $160.1 million in…

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Insmed Inc. (INSM) on Thursday reported a loss of $160.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.21. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1 per share.

The biopharmaceutical developing inhaled treatments for patients battling rare lung diseases posted revenue of $59.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $481.5 million, or $3.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $245.4 million.

