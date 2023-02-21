Live Radio
Innospec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 21, 2023, 5:40 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Innospec Inc. (IOSP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $25.5 million.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.20 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $510.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $133 million, or $5.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.96 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IOSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IOSP

