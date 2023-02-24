Live Radio
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

February 24, 2023, 3:07 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Feb. 27

SolarJuice – Sydney, Australia, 3 million shares, priced $5-$6, managed by Maxim Group LLC. Proposed Nasdaq SJA. Business: Provider of solar energy equipment and services being spun out of SPI Energy.

