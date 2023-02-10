Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Feb. 13

NFT Gaming Company (The) – Roseland, N.J., 1.7 million shares, priced at $4.15, managed by Laidlaw & Company (UK). Proposed Nasdaq symbol NFTG. Business: Developing on NFT-focused digital gaming platform.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.