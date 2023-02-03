Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Feb. 6

Hesai Group – Shanghai, China, 9 million shares, priced $17-$19 managed by Goldman Sachs (Asia)/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HSAI. Business: Chinese provider of lidar products for autonomous vehicles and other applications.

Mineralys Therapeutics – 10 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by BofA Securities/Evercore ISI. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MLYS. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing an in-licensed therapy for cardiorenal disorders.

Nextracker – Fremont, Calif., 23.3 million shares, priced $20-$23, managed by JP Morgan/BofA Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NXT. Business: Provides utility-scale advanced solar tracker system.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.