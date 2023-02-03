UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Initial public offerings scheduled…

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

February 3, 2023, 3:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Feb. 6

Hesai Group – Shanghai, China, 9 million shares, priced $17-$19 managed by Goldman Sachs (Asia)/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HSAI. Business: Chinese provider of lidar products for autonomous vehicles and other applications.

Mineralys Therapeutics – 10 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by BofA Securities/Evercore ISI. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MLYS. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing an in-licensed therapy for cardiorenal disorders.

Nextracker – Fremont, Calif., 23.3 million shares, priced $20-$23, managed by JP Morgan/BofA Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NXT. Business: Provides utility-scale advanced solar tracker system.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up