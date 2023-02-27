Ingevity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $15.6…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $15.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $383.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $385.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $211.6 million, or $5.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.67 billion.

Ingevity expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion.

