Incyte: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $28.5 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $926.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $889.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $340.7 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.39 billion.

